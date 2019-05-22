Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri has said he will leave his job with the Blues if his future is based on winning the Europa League, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that Chelsea will take on Arsenal next Wednesday in the final of the Europa League.

Although the London side have made it to the Champions League after finishing third in the domestic league, Sarri is under pressure to win the crown in Baku, Azerbaijan.

His future at the club is uncertain and he has emerged among the possible replacements for Max Allegri at Juventus.

When asked about his future, he said: “If the situation is like this I want to go immediately.

“You cannot do 10 months of work and then I have to play for everything in 90 minutes.

“It’s not right. It’s not the right way. You’re either happy about my work or you’re not happy.”