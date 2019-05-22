Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office has commenced investigations into the alleged illegal payment of about N400 million to some members of the Kwara State House of Assembly and the State Executive Council members, Concise News reports.

EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The anti-graft agency is currently interrogating the Secretary to the State Government, Sola Gold and the Clerk of the State House of Assembly, Kperogi Jummai over the alleged payment which allegedly did not follow due process.

“It was gathered that all the 25 lawmakers and some members of the State Executive Council two weeks ago received about N400 million severance gratuity before the expiration of their tenure.

“This is in spite of the fact that the state is owing workers about three months salaries.

“The petitioner said even though the lawmakers and members of the State Executive Council were entitled to a severance payment, it was the next administration that was supposed to pay them.

According to the statement, a letter written by the Speaker, Ali Ahmed to the State Governor, confirmed that the lawmakers were entitled to severance gratuity at the end of their tenure due to terminate on June.

“The letter further stated that “In accordance with the provisions of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMA & FC) Honourable Members are entitled to 200 percent of their annual basic salaries as their severance gratuity allowance at the end of their tenure of Office.

“Kperogi who confirmed that the lawmakers have received their severance gratuity told EFCC operatives that the payment was approved by the State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.”

Meanwhile, EFCC is also investigating the pictures circulating in the social media which claimed that the government officials were packing four trucks full of loads to an unknown destination.

“The storekeeper of the state is being interrogated as at the time of this report.”