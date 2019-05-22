Davido Ikorodu Bois: Nigerians React To Singer's Decision

A few Nigerians have supported DMW boss, Davido for unfollowing a popular comedy group known as Ikorodu Bois on Instagram.

Concise News had reported that the “Fall” crooner made the decision after the boys called him out for failing them the monetary gift of N1m he had promised them for mimicking Dino Melaye while on the hospital bed.

According to Nigerians who reacted via the platform, they said the singer does not need to give them the money as soon as possible since it was just a promise.

They further faulted the boys for calling him out because he promised them the money and it was not like they worked for it.

An Instagram user identified as Officialmadisonigwe said, “All those calling him out because of the promise he made are the actual problems how can you call somebody out for money you didn’t work for him it’s annoying jor”

Another user with the handle “Machdonalde” wrote, “Did they put money in his pocket? He promised them does not mean they should expect it ASAP. He can decide to give them whenever! This our entitlement mentality over someone else’s money is sickening.”

See screenshot: