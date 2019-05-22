Veteran singer Daddy Showkey has clarified that he will never support crime and if rapper Naira Marley is guilty let him face justice.
The “Showkey” singer had strongly condemned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for detaining and arraigning the “Iss goal” crooner over alleged internet fraud.
Marley has been remanded till May 30th for his bail hearing, a development that angered Showkey, who stressed that corrupt politicians should be treated in like manner.
But in a new post, the veteran singer cleared the air on allegations that he is endorsing crime by speaking in favour of the young singer.
“I appreciate the fact that a lot of people here came with divergent opinions, its very good and healthy for what I STAND for but please don’t let us get it twisted,” he wrote.
“I have not and would NEVER support CRIME in my life, not for any reason whatsoever. Remember, I am a thoroughbred (Ghetto Soldier) and a Custodian of the TRUTH.
“My take simply remains that “ The Way and manner that Young Boy was processed through his ordeals” raise eyebrow to other damning situations in our country but not a REASON for the new breeds to promote CRIMiNALiTY, ILLEGALITY, FRAUD and others! For ME, it’s A NO but let’s come together as a people and find better measures to END these anomalies in our LAND #showdonshow #daddyshowkey #lionclan #asalamamovement #ajegunletotheworld #positionurself”