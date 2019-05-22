But in a new post, the veteran singer cleared the air on allegations that he is endorsing crime by speaking in favour of the young singer.

“I appreciate the fact that a lot of people here came with divergent opinions, its very good and healthy for what I STAND for but please don’t let us get it twisted,” he wrote.

“I have not and would NEVER support CRIME in my life, not for any reason whatsoever. Remember, I am a thoroughbred (Ghetto Soldier) and a Custodian of the TRUTH.

“My take simply remains that “ The Way and manner that Young Boy was processed through his ordeals” raise eyebrow to other damning situations in our country but not a REASON for the new breeds to promote CRIMiNALiTY, ILLEGALITY, FRAUD and others! For ME, it’s A NO but let’s come together as a people and find better measures to END these anomalies in our LAND #showdonshow #daddyshowkey #lionclan #asalamamovement #ajegunletotheworld #positionurself”