Buhari's Minister Accused Of Diverting Salaries, Allowances

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has been dragged to court by two of his former aides for allegedly diverting salaries and allowances.

Concise News understands that the aides, Razaq Olubodun and Victor Oluwadamilare, in two separate suits, are praying the court to order the payment of their outstanding salaries and allowances totalling N21m.

The aforementioned men served as personal assistant and special assistant media, respectively.

Olubodun, in his suit before the Abuja Division of the National Industrial Court, numbered NICN/Abj/132/2019, is seeking to recover from the minister the sum of N9.8m allegedly paid alongside the minister’s salaries and allowances for 24 months.

As for Oluwadamilare, in his suit, NICN/Abj/133/2019, he is claiming N11.7m salaries and allowances for 28 months.

Also, the claimants are asking for an order on the defendant to pay the sum of N50m to each of them as aggravated damages and to also pay them their full taxed costs of the prosecution of the suits.

According to the claimants, Shittu applied intimidation, harassment, draconian and Machiavellian approach and threatened to take them to court where he would ensure they were frustrated and would still not pay them the salaries in contention each time they demanded their rights while serving under him.

This news medium learned that the case was filed on Monday, May 20, and no date has been fixed for hearing.