Buhari Orders 'Immediate Clearing Up Of Apapa Gridlock'

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered for the immediate clearing up of the Apapa gridlock.

The Presidency made this known in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

Buhari also ordered the immediate removal of all trucks from the bridges and roads within Apapa and all adjoining streets leading to the area.

Apapa which is often referred to as gateway of Nigeria’s economy has been known for gridlock which has crippled commercial activities in the area.

Successive governments had made several efforts to stop the gridlock but failed to achieve the desired result.

The presidency has now given truck operators and drivers 72 hours to vacate access roads to the port.

Part of the notice read, “The directive mandates the immediate removal of all trucks from the bridges and roads within Apapa and all adjoining streets leading into the Apapa axis.

“To facilitate this important assignment, operators of trucks and tankers have also been directed to vacate the Port Access Roads within the next 72 hours.

“The meeting proffered lasting solutions to the gridlock around the Lagos Ports, as the traffic congestion has continued to restrict all operations and livelihood in the area.

“At the meeting were key heads and representatives of relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, including the Honourable Minister of @ FMPWH, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola; Inspector General of @ PoliceNG, Mr. Mohammed Adamu; representative of the Chief of @ NigerianNavyStaff, Rear Admiral B.E.E Ibe-Enwo; Permanent Secretary, @ followlasg Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Salaam Taiwo Olufemi; and the Executive Director, Marine and Operations, @ nigerianports, Dr. Sokonte Davies, among others.

“Consequently, a Presidential Taskforce, chaired by Vice President @ ProfOsinbajo was established to restore law and order to the area within.

“The Taskforce, which will report directly to the President, has included on its Terms of Reference the development of an efficient and effective management plan for the entire port area traffic, including the cargo, fuel distribution, and business district traffic.”