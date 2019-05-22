BRT Bus Goes Up In Flame On Third Mainland Bridge

A vehicle belonging to a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in Lagos, popularly called BRT Bus is currently burning on the third mainland bridge of the state.

One of the blue buses, which was heading towards Iyana-Oworo caught fire just after Adeniji Adele axis of the bridge.

The bridge, which is the longest of three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the mainland, has such disasters resulting in heavy traffic gridlock.

The Lagos fire service and LASTMA officials are at the scene to put out the fire and also manage the traffic.

No casualty reported as at the time of filing this report.

More to follow…