The Abia State Police Command has said it will treat anyone associated with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist, Concise News reports.

This online news medium learned that IPOB led by Nnamdi Kanu has said it will organise a sit-at-home on May 30th to honour those who sacrificed for the Biafra struggle.

However, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ene Okon, has issued a stern warning against any activity capable of truncating the peace and safety of the residents.

According to Okon, anyone or group of persons associated with IPOB will be termed as a terrorist and dealt with.

“The Nigeria Police Force In Abia will treat any person associated with IPOB as a terrorist and such a person or group of persons will be dealt with according to the law,” he told Channels TV on Wednesday.

He, however, assured the “good people of Abia to disregard the illegal order and go about their normal businesses as there is every assurance of protection of lives and properties.”