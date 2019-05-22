The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has raised an alarm over some people allegedly arrested by the army in Enugu on Wednesday (today).

Kanu, who said he was putting the world on notice over the arrest called on the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai to release those his men arrested.

He also told the CAS to rather focus on “the banditry, kidnapping, murder, mayhem, land grabbing, ethnic cleansing, illegal gold mining and extortion rackets ravaging his Fulani controlled North.”

The IPOB leader used the micro-blogging site Twitter to pass his message while also sharing a video of the alleged arrest.

Kanu leads the IPOB which has been at the forefront of the agitation for an independent state of Biafra. The group had been involved in so many squabbles with the Nigerian security operatives in the past and had since been proscribed by the Nigerian government.

The recent development might not be unconnected with the tension building up in many parts of the South East ahead of the sit-at-home order by IPOB on May 30.

Below is Kanu’s tweet: