The Benue State Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) has recorded seven cases of Lassa fever in this year alone, Concise News reports.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr Terlumun Swende, made the disclosure at a news conference in Makurdi while emphasising the effectiveness of the hospital’s infectious diseases centre, started recently.

“This year, we have handled seven cases of Lassa fever and they are all alive,” he said. Swende said contrary to false rumours about medical practitioners deserting the facility, the BSUTH currently had 98 resident doctors and 61 consultants of the various field as its employees while dozens of applications for fresh engagement were yet to be attended to.

He said 24 months ago when he took over the affairs of the hospital, following his appointment by the state government, 100 residents doctors were on ground in the hospital, suggesting that there hadn’t been any drift since then.