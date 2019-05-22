The Nigerian army has dismissed the claims by the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, against the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham, as false allegations.

Concise News reports that Wike had accused Sarham, who is also the Land Component Commander of Operation Delta Safe, of operating an illegal oil bunkering squad to finance his ambition to become Chief of Army Staff.

But spokesperson for the Army Division, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, described the actions of Wike as a deliberate campaign of calumny against the commander and a reckless, spurious and mischievous accusation.

He challenged Wike to provide the public with any evidence of such meetings with Sarham in attendance.

The army official also requested the governor to take the most civilised way of putting up a petition to the relevant authorities to make a point as regards the accusation of oil bunkering

“The attention of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a yet another round of bizarre and spurious allegations against the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division and Land Component Commander of Operation DELTA SAFE, Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham, by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in a video-clip released to some sections of the press and social media outlets,” he said in a statement.

“The clip was purportedly released on May 15, 2019 by one Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media in which the governor made unfounded false allegations against the GOC 6 Division.“Although Nigerian Army does not wish to join issues with the governor, yet, it is important to strongly state that the allegations are false and figment of the Wike’s imagination.”

The governor had made the allegations after Sarham accused him of causing the killing of three soldiers in the oil-rich state during the 2019 general election.