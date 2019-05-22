Adesua Etomi Reveals What She Never Stops Doing

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, the wife of veteran singer, Bankole Wellington, known as Banky W, has said that she is known for always talking.

The actress made this known when she uploaded a throwback picture of herself on Instagram while on a dining table and smiling, she described herself to have always been joyous.

“I have always been a happy child,” she captioned.

However, a follower identified as dj_aux_cord percieved the posture of the image to have appeared as one who was “troublesome,” hence, asked why she was so.

“Why you look so troublesome,” he asked.

In her response, the diva disapproved of being troublesome but stated that she was more of a talkative to a point of getting a name from it.

“Dunno about troublesome but I talked so much that my nickname was ‘Radio’,” Adesua Etomi responded