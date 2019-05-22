Acting CJN Muhammad Accused Of Age Falsification

Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has been dragged before before a Federal Capital Territory High Court over alleged age falsification.

Concise News understands that a businessman Tochi Michael, 46, is the petitioner, who has alleged that the CJN deliberately falsified his date of birth.

In the originating summons with suit No. FCT/HC/BW/CV/79/2019, filed before the court in April, the petitioner alleged that Muhammad falsified his date of birth from December 31, 1950 as contained in all his official records, including that of WAEC, to December 31, 1953 upon his appointment as a judicial officer.

Michael, therefore, prays the court to determine whether such act by the acting CJN does not constitute a criminal act of perjury, falsification and forgery.

The petitioner also wants the court to determine whether by falsifying his date of birth upon being appointed to the Nigeria Bench as a judicial officer, he has not breached the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Michael also prayed the court to determine whether Justice Mohammad had not breached the Code of Conduct for judicial officers and consequently brought the image of the Nigerian judiciary to disrepute and odium.

It was learned that at the proceedings on Tuesday, counsel for the CJN, Sam Ologunorisa (SAN), informed the court that the plaintiff and his counsel were not in the court.

Ologunorisa told the court that it seemed the plaintiff and his counsel were “running away” from the suit they filed, stressing that the court should do the needful in the interest of justice.

“We filed a notice of preliminary objection, a counter-affidavit and a written address. We urge the court to deem it fit that the originating summons has been argued,” Ologunorisa said.

“We have to look at Exhibit III of the originating summons.

“We urge the court to dismiss the suit. The case is meant to scandalise the CJN.”

The presiding judge, Justice Danlami Senchi, said another opportunity would be given to the petitioner to appear in the court to prove the allegation.

The judge, therefore, adjourned the case till Friday, May 24.