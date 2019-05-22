26 Killed In Fresh Bandits Attack On Three Katsina Villages

At least 26 people have been killed in an attack on three communities in Dan Musa, Faskari and Batsari areas of Katsina state, northwest Nigeria, Concise News has learned.

This news medium understands that bandits riding motorcycles carried out the attacks on Tuesday.

According to a Channels TV report, 11 persons were reportedly killed in Sabon Layin Galadima community of Faskari local government.

Also, five persons were killed at Mara Zamfarawa village in Dan Musa local government with many animals rustled.

Similarly, bandits, according to residents, attacked farmers on their farmlands in the afternoon in Yar Gamji village of Batsari area, killing 18 people with 10 others missing.

Reacting to the incident, spokesman for the police in Katsina, SP Gambo Isah, said those killed in Faskari were members of a vigilante group.

“On the Faskari incident, a group of Yansakai (vigilantes) from Sabon Layi village, went into the forest and confronted the bandits since yesterday and did not report back. Two corpses were recovered and buried by the villagers yesterday,” he said.

“A search party led by the DPO in Faskari recovered three other bodies inside the forest. A bandits’ camp was also discovered abandoned by the bandits. Investigation is ongoing.”