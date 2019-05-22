Welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, May 22, 2019.

Parents and guardians have been urged to be more vigilant and monitor activities of their children following reports of suicide among adolescents and youths in Nigeria.

Concise News had reported several incidents tied to suicide including that of a student who committed suicide for failing to record a high score in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Reacting to the incident, 2nd Deputy President of the National Parents, Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), Chief Adeolu Ogunbanjo, said parents must pay more attention to their children to avert suicide tendencies.

