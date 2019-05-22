2019 UTME: Latest JAMB News Roundup For Monday 20th May
Welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, May 22, 2019.

Why You Must Understand How JAMB CAPS Works

Understanding how the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) works is essential to all Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates because this will enable you to know when your choice institutions and even the ones you did not choose consider you for admission.

Concise News reports that aftermath of the UTME 2019, candidates shall write Post-UTME (not all schools though), and will be offered admission via the JAMB CAPS.

UTME 2019: JAMB Candidates With Withheld Results Fume

Some candidates who are yet to have their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019 results released are furious with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Concise News reports that some of these candidates feel they are not culpable of examination malpractice, hence, the seizure of their results unnecessary.

This online news medium reported that JAMB withheld over 34, 000 UTME results due to various infractions. Some who seemingly fall into that category are now expressing their displeasure towards JAMB on social media, claiming they are innocent of any wrongdoing. See reactions below:

JAMB Suicide: NAPTAN Tells Parents What To Do

Parents and guardians have been urged to be more vigilant and monitor activities of their children following reports of suicide among adolescents and youths in Nigeria.

Concise News had reported several incidents tied to suicide including that of a student who committed suicide for failing to record a high score in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Reacting to the incident, 2nd Deputy President of the National Parents, Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), Chief Adeolu Ogunbanjo, said parents must pay more attention to their children to avert suicide tendencies.

And that is our compilation of top stories on JAMB news. Be assured that you can get updates on Concise News. See you soon.

