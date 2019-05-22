The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has allayed fears of terrorist attacks in Egypt ahead of the 2019 Africa Nations Cup, Concise News understands.

This news medium reports that there have been fears about the security arrangements for the teams ahead of the competition.

There was an explosion targeting a bus filled with tourists near the pyramids of Giza in Egypt with at least 14 wounded on Sunday.

However, the NFF First Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi, has assured that there is no cause for alarm.

“I want to assure Nigerians that the federation would monitor the situation in Egypt and make due consultations before making any pronouncement,” he said.

“The safety of our players is important to the NFF.”