Ahead of the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) that will be held in Egypt next month, Nigeria’s HotSports Media Group has won the rights to market the 2019 edition.

Concise News gathered that the deal was sealed with the Nigerian Television Authority at a signing ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Announcing the decision of NTA to grant HotSports the rights to market and broadcast the tournament, the Group CEO of HotSports Media Group, Mr Taye Ige said that Nigerian football fans and other stakeholders would have four weeks of fun watching the matches on TV.

“We will deploy all our technical and marketing competencies acquired over the years to give Nigerian lovers of the beautiful game a most relaxing and fulfilling AFCON as they cheer the Super Eagles to victory in Egypt,” he assured.

Nigeria will play in Group B and have Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi as opponents in their quest to win the title for the fourth time.

Brands and products will use the massive TV viewership to connect with existing and potential customers during the tournament.