Twenty years, nine months and two days after making his debut at Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez has bid the game goodbye following an Asian Champions League match between Al Sadd and Persepolis.

Concise News reports that Xavi’s first game with the Catalan giants was a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Mallorca, while his final encounter as a footballer was a 2-0 defeat to the Israelis.

With Barcelona he won 25 trophies, and he bid farewell to the team after lifting the 2015 Champions League trophy in Berlin.

“[I expected my last game to be] something very normal and natural,” he told Marca after his move to the Qatari side.

“My last game in the elite, in reality, was at Barcelona with the Champions League final.

“I’ve said my farewells there already, and here maybe they will do something for me, but I don’t want anything big; I don’t want to be the star.

“That day I will give my thanks to everyone and start a new era.”

Persepolis honoured #AlSadd captain Xavi Hernandez, as he played the last game of his footballing career in the #ACL2019 clash between the two sides in Tehran todaypic.twitter.com/OZzeizMNih — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) May 20, 2019

Xavi may have retired but he will remain in football by taking his first steps into coaching. His aim is to return to Barcelona, though this time as a coach.

“The idea is to start as a coach in Qatar, where there is not so much pressure, to prove myself and gain experience,” he notes.

“The goal is to return to Europe and mainly to Barcelona.”