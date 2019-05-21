Understanding how the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) works is essential to all Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates because this will enable you to know when your choice institutions and even the ones you did not choose consider you for admission.

Concise News reports that aftermath of the UTME 2019, candidates shall write Post-UTME (not all schools though), and will be offered admission via the JAMB CAPS.

How to log in to JAMB CAPS Portal

Follow the steps below:

Visit the official JAMB CAPS login page at http://caps.jamb.org.ng/

Once on the page, you will see a dialogue box requesting for your username and password. Type in those details in the box provided.

Now, click login and allow the portal to take you the JAMB CAPS.

You can access the JAMB CAPS with a laptop or phone. It’s free and only takes you a few minutes. All you need is an internet connection.