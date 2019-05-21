Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has approved the withdrawal of the Certificate of Recognition of HRM Monday Frank Noryaa, Gbenemene Baabe.

The traditional ruler was removed following his alleged indictment on cult-related activities within his kingdom.

The Special Assistant to the governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, disclosed in a statement signed and released on Monday.

“The Traditional Ruler was also indicted for harbouring cultists, leading to insecurity in the area,” the statement added.

According to the governor, his administration remains committed to the promotion of peace and security across the state.

He said any traditional ruler or government official indicted for promoting insecurity will face the full weight of the law.

According to the statement, the withdrawal of the traditional ruler takes immediate effect.