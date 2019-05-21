The Federal Government has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would be inaugurated on May 29, adding that the government’s Democracy Day activities would hold mostly on June 12.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday in Abuja to mark the commencement of activities slated for the President’s inauguration.

The minister, however, said world leaders have been invited to the maiden edition of June 12 Democracy Day in Nigeria to celebrate the inauguration of the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nevertheless, he said the two days would still be observed as public holidays in the country.

He also said despite the security concerns being raised in some quarters, the country was safe for the celebrations.

The minister said the presidential inauguration on May 29 would remain low-key because Nigeria could not afford two elaborate celebrations within two weeks.

He noted, “I said at a press conference at the State House on May 13, 2019 that the inauguration of President Buhari for a second term would be a low-key affair.

“I also said a number of events slated for the inauguration would now be held during the first observance of June 12 as Democracy Day.

“Mr President, last year, declared June 12 as Democracy Day and a national holiday. He also said the official commencement of the new Democracy Day would be in 2019.

“It is in fulfillment of this declaration therefore that the Federal Executive Council decided at its meeting of Wednesday, May 8, 2019, to have a low-key presidential inauguration on May 29 and then defer the celebration that comes with it to the June 12 Democracy Day.

“On the invitation of world presidents to the presidential inauguration, I said leaders would be invited instead to the observance of Democracy Day and that invitations had since been sent out.

“Nigeria is safe for world leaders to attend the celebration. I will not tell you the measures taken for safety. I have no reason to doubt the credibility of the security alarm raised by security agencies. There is no cause for alarm as the security agencies are on top of the matter.”