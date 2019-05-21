Real Madrid defender, Raphael Varane has made it clear he will stay at the club for the upcoming season, despite rumours of a possible departure this summer.

Concise News reports that the Frenchman admits that his performances have been below-par this season and he has shared Zinedine Zidane‘s ambition to re-build Los Blancos’ squad.

“I am going to remain [at Real Madrid] next season as I’m sure that we’re going to respond in a strong manner,” Varane told Marca.

“[This season] we fought and tried hard, but we can’t blame anything as it’s true that we missed that spark in difficult moments, and I haven’t been at my best level but we are going to see the best Varane again.

“We have to evolve and Zidane knows that.

“We have to rebuild and change things as we look to restart a new cycle.”