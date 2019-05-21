2019 jamb result, 2019 jamb results, breaking news today, check 2019 jamb result, Check JAMB result, check jamb result 2019, concise news headlines today, how to check jamb result, Jamb latest News, Jamb result, jamb result 2019, jamb result 2019 check, jamb result checker, jamb results 2019, Latest Nigeria news, Latest Nigeria Newspapers, Naija News, Nigeria breaking news, Nigeria News, Nigeria news today, nigeria news today headlines, nigeria newspapers today
JAMB Results/Derrynaija

Some candidates who are yet to have their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019 results released are furious with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Body (JAMB).

Concise News reports that some of these candidates feel they are not culpable of examination malpractice, hence, the seizure of their results unnecessary.

Recall this online news medium reported that JAMB withheld over 34, 000 UTME results due to various infractions. Some who seemingly fall into that category are now expressing their displeasure towards JAMB on social media, claiming they are innocent of any wrongdoing. See reactions below:

