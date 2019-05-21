Some candidates who are yet to have their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019 results released are furious with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Body (JAMB).

Concise News reports that some of these candidates feel they are not culpable of examination malpractice, hence, the seizure of their results unnecessary.

Recall this online news medium reported that JAMB withheld over 34, 000 UTME results due to various infractions. Some who seemingly fall into that category are now expressing their displeasure towards JAMB on social media, claiming they are innocent of any wrongdoing. See reactions below:

My result is withheld for no reason, I wasn’t involved in any examination malpractice, — ugbor peace (@PeaceUgbor) May 17, 2019

My brother’s result was withheld, just withheld and he wasn’t involved in any malpractice, the sons of the owner of d jamb center were arrested for snapping pictures of the questions to sell to tutorial centers, the center is Risk Global Business Cons Ltd,300, by Anthony Busstp — Omole Ebun (@sassynikkyy) May 17, 2019

I hardly sleep at night because of my withheld result. I don’t even know what the future holds for me. Jamb withheld result of some people with no proper information on why and how such students should go about it. Wicked generation. Heartless Nigeria. — Lois (@Lois98920576) May 17, 2019

jamb please release my withheld result i am not guilty of the accused is better to fix date to rewrite than to have my result cancel after having sleepless night reading my book what i got in return is to have my result withheld — ojobo ifeanyi christian (@ifeanyi81620276) May 16, 2019

@JAMBHQ RESULT WITHHELD.FOR

Many days NOW..I WROTE ALL

ON MY OWN…NOTHING

