Trump May Launch Official Re-election Campaign Mid-June

US President Donald Trump plans to kick off his re-election campaign in mid-June, sources said on Monday.

Concise News understands that Trump is likely to begin his campaign with a rally in Florida, possibly on 15 June as the November 2020 presidential election draws near.

But the Trump campaign has declined to comment.

The president is understood to have already been raising money for his re-election and holding political rallies for many months.

According to reports, Trump considers Florida to be something of a second home, since he owns the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

Since he took over as president in early 2017, the U.S. economy has soared with low unemployment and strong growth.

But Reuters report that Trump’s polarising presidency has given hope to a host of Democratic contenders that he can be denied a second term.

Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, who was vice president to President Barack Obama, has sounded a unifying theme to try to rally Americans behind his candidacy.

In second place in the Democratic polls is democratic socialist Bernie Sanders.