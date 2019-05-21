Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru has left Turkish side Galatasaray after claiming the domestic double with the Istanbul-based club, Concise News understands.

This news medium reports that the Nigerian forward was unable to extend the Nigerian’s loan deal as parent club Everton has finished plans to sell the forward to Bayern Munich in Germany.

Bayern Munich star Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben’s farewell to the German giants mean that the transfer bid for Onyekuru is sure to come.

In a related development, Galatasaray is preparing to fill the gap of Onyekuru with two names, Ryan Babel and Valentine Ozornwafor.