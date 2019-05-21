An initiative of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, N-Power has announced the start of training for N-Power Build beneficiaries.

Concise News reports that N-Power Build is an accelerated training and certification (Skills to Job) programme that will engage and train 75,000 young unemployed Nigerians in order to build a new crop of a skilled and highly competent workforce of technicians, artisans and service professionals.

The scheme announces on its verified social media handle on Monday:

“Today, training for N-Power Build commences! N-Power Build beneficiaries, how is it going?”

N-Power Build members can aspire to a career in construction, works and housing. Possible destinations include:

→Building/Construction Project Management

→Furniture Making and Design

→Electrical Maintenance and Repairs Services

→Building and Construction services

→Plumbing

→Welding

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.