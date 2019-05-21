Tinubu Meets Buhari In Saudi Arabia, Explains Why Nigerians Should 'Assist' PDP

National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to “assist” the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) overcome their “colossal defeat” in the 2019 presidential election.

Concise News learned that the former governor of Lagos state made this known during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Also, Tinubu, according to Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu, appealed to elderly Nigerians to avoid inflammatory statements that could undermine peaceful co-existence among the nation’s diverse communities.

“The President worked hard and will continue to do so to ensure peace and stability in the country, which are important for the economy to make progress,” Shehu quoted Tinubu after an Iftar dinner meeting with Buhari.

“These are the key pegs of his agenda. Let us all come together to support him.”

It was learned that the dinner was also attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and Emir of Kazaure, Dr Najib Hussaini Adamu,

Tinubu also urged Nigerians to fully back Buhari to solve the country’s problems, saying that the PDP was reputed for “saucy and distractive statements.”

“Don’t blame them. They are handicapped by the traumatic feelings of the colossal loss of the election. You should help them to manage the trauma,” he added.