Suicide: NAPTAN Tells Parents What To Do

Parents and guardians have been urged to be more vigilant and monitor activities of their children following reports of suicide among adolescents and youths in Nigeria.

Concise News had reported several incidents tied to suicide including that of a student who committed suicide for failing to record a high score in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Reacting to the incident, 2nd Deputy President of the National Parents, Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), Chief Adeolu Ogunbanjo, said parents must pay more attention to their children to avert suicide tendencies.

“Honestly, it is very sad, very disappointing and yes it is very condemnable. But condemning it alone will not bring the solution; we as parents must be alert to stop this menace,” he told NAN.

“Parents must be alert always to identify changes or any suicide tendencies in their children.

“Children, especially undergraduates, need constant monitoring in order to avert any danger.

“Nowadays, many of us parents do not have time for our children anymore, we only worry about their upkeep but neglect the social life.

“When we talk of time, it is divided into two; normal time and quality time — and what our children need is quality time.”

He also said economic situation may lead to suicide, adding that “one cannot rule out depression.”

“It is not right for anybody to commit suicide for whatsoever reason but for a depressed person, they will not think that it is not right,” Ogunbanjo added.

“A depressed person only acts on impulse.’’