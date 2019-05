Popular Nigerian singer, Timaya, while celebrating the birthday of his first daughter has taken to Instagram to celebrate all his children.

Concise News understands that his first child, Emmanuella, turned 7-years-old on Tuesday, May 21st.

Showing bond, the father of three shared an adorable photo of his daughters and their brother, Emmanuella, Grace and Emmanuel.

“My EMMANUELA is 7 today. U are a blessing to me and the world. Grow in GRACE my sunshine. ❤ U,” He wrote.

See pictures: