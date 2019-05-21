Rema Releases Visuals Of 'Dumebi'

Mavin Records newest signee, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has released the visuals of his hit song titled “Dumebi”

Rema is one of Nigeria’s rising stars who is currently enjoying success with his super catchy new EP, Iron Man.

One of the EP highlights “Dumebi,” is a melodic shoulder-shaker that has seen the teen from Benin City soundtrack countless YouTube and Instagram dance challenges.

The “Dumebi” video, premiering above, will be relatable to anyone who has found themselves as the third wheel.

See video: