The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has dismissed insinuations that it excluded people living with disability from taking part in its 2019 recruitment, Concise News reports.

The Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) had asked the corporation to look into the issue of missing column for people with disability on the NNPC employment website.

The body drew NNPC’s attention to the concluded online employment application process where it did not make provisions for persons with disabilities to be fully included in the application process.

But the oil company’s group general manager, group public affairs division, Ndu Ughamadu, faulted the comments credit to JONAPWD.

“We have a corporate policy here and we do employ many of the physically challenged persons in the corporation. We have one with us here at the corporate affairs division,” Ughamadu said.

“We have them accommodated also in this ongoing recruitment and also under our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSO) we have help a lot of the physically challenged especially in the Niger Delta area.”