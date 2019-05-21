Ramadan fasting has reached day 16 today, Tuesday, May 21st; and here are some quotes, images and prayers compiled for you and your loved ones by Concise News.

#RamadanQuotes

O, Allah, Oh Our Lord! Send down to us a table spread from heaven so that it can become celebrations for us- for our former and latter people- and a sign from you; and you are the best of the provider of sustenance.

Allah never expects us to be perfect during Ramadan but He expects us to be trying!

O, Allah! you are the who love to forgives greatly, and love to forgive so forgive me.

Ramadan Mubarak: May Allah’s blessings be with you.

O, Allah! Save me From the Hell Fire!

Our Lord! Bestow on us mercy from yourself, and facilitate for us our affair in the right way.

Verily Allah and his angels make supplications for Muhammad, O you who believe supplicates upon Him for peace and tranquillity.

