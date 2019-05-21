Ramadan 2019: Day 16 Quotes, Images, Prayers

Ramadan fasting has reached day 16 today, Tuesday, May 21st; and here are some quotes, images and prayers compiled for you and your loved ones by Concise News.

Advertise With Us

#RamadanQuotes

O, Allah, Oh Our Lord! Send down to us a table spread from heaven so that it can become celebrations for us- for our former and latter people- and a sign from you; and you are the best of the provider of sustenance.

Ramadan 2019: Day 16 quotes, Images, Prayers

Allah never expects us to be perfect during Ramadan but He expects us to be trying!

Ramadan 2019: Day 15 Quotes, Images, Dua (Prayers)

#Ramadan Dua (prayers) and Dhikr.

O, Allah! you are the who love to forgives greatly, and love to forgive so forgive me.

Ramadan 2019: Ramadan Day 9 Quotes, Images, Prayers

Ramadan Mubarak: May Allah’s blessings be with you.

O, Allah! Save me From the Hell Fire!Ramadan 2019: Day 10 Quotes, Images, Dua (Prayers)

Ramadan 2019: Day 10 Quotes, Images, Dua (Prayers)

Ramadan 2019: Day 15 Quotes, Images, Dua (Prayers)

Our Lord! Bestow on us mercy from yourself, and facilitate for us our affair in the right way.

Ramadan 2019: Ramadan Day 9 Quotes, Images, Prayers

Verily Allah and his angels make supplications for Muhammad, O you who believe supplicates upon Him for peace and tranquillity.Ramadan 2019: Ramadan Day 9 Quotes, Images, Prayers

Ramadan 2019: Ramadan Day 16 Images, Quotes, Messages

Recommended: Ramadan 2019: Day 15 Quotes, Images, Prayers

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR