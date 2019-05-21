President Buhari Arrives Abuja From Saudi Arabia (Pictures)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday arrived in Abuja from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah rites (Lesser Hajj) in Makkah.

Concise News learned that the presidential aircraft conveying Buhari and members of his entourage landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 6.34pm.

The aircraft took off from Royal terminal of the King Abdul’aziz International Airport around 2.00pm (local time).

The Nigerian leader and his wife, Aisha, performed Umrah at the Masjid Haram (the Grand Mosque) on Saturday.

The President’s Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Bello; acting Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu and other government functionaries were at the airport to welcome him.

This news medium had reported that King Salman Bin Abdulaziz invited Buhari to the kingdom to perform the Umrah.

Below are images (courtesy State House) of the president’s arrival: