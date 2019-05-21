Police Flush Out 75 Cultists in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command’s Special Squad, Operation Puff Adder, has arrested no fewer than 75 suspected cultists in various parts of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, stated this in a statement made available to reporters in Awka on Tuesday.

Mohammed said the suspects were arrested during raids on criminal hideouts in the state.

“The suspects were apprehended by the personnel of the Operation Puff Adder and the command’s Special Anti-Cultism Unit during series of raids on criminal hideouts in various locations in the state,” He said.

He said 25 of the suspects were screened out, 22 charged to court, 11 placed under police supervision, while 17 others were being investigated.

“At the Aguleri/Umueri area, six suspected cultists were arrested. At the Nando/Nteje area, 12 suspected cultists were arrested. At Igbariam/Ukwulu, eight suspected cultists were arrested,” the PPRO stated.

He added that 11 suspected cultists were arrested in Awka; eight in Ogidi; 11 in Obosi; five in Okija; four in Okpuno; and eight in Osumenyi.

He said exhibits recovered from the suspects included a bag containing dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, three pistols and three improvised bunkers for cocaine consumption.