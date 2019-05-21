Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has said that his administration built 30 general hospitals which cost N30bn in the eight years of his administration.

He spoke at the Government House in Owerri, the state capital, while leasing out some of the hospitals to churches and organisations under a Public-Private Partnership arrangement.

The governor said the state government spent about N1bn on each of the 30 general hospitals, adding that the idea was to make the state the health tourist destination in the country.

The governor, who urged the incoming administration to sustain the project, said he was “finishing strong.”

Okorocha said, “While I congratulate you on the new general hospitals, I want to urge you to manage them well. I believe in Public-Private Partnership arrangements because nothing has ever worked in the hands of government.”

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Angela Uwakwem, said the Ogwa General Hospital was handed over to the Anglican Diocese of Owerri.

According to her, Ehime Mbano Hospital was handed over to the Okigwe South Diocese of the Anglican Church for 25 years while Okigwe North Diocese of the church takes over the Isiala Mbano General Hospital.

She said, “The Lord’s Chosen takes over Ohaji Egbema Hospital to build a teaching hospital for the purpose of their new university.

“It is on 99 years lease. Imo State government has 10% investment share.”