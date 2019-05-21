NNPC Recruitment 2019: Association Writes Corporation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has been asked to look into the issue of missing column for people with disability on the NNPC employment website..

Concise News understands that the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) made this known in a letter signed by the acting president, Abdullahi Aliu.

It drew NNPC’s attention to the concluded online employment application process where it did not make provisions for persons with disabilities to be fully included in the application process.

It said: “all public organisations are to reserve at least 5% of employment opportunities for those with disabilities” (The Nigerian Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibitions) Act, 2019.

It therefore said that it would not accept any attempt to exclude persons with disabilities as provided by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRRD) to which Nigeria is a signatory.