Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Tuesday, May 21st, 2019.

1. New Kano Emirates: 29 Groups Tell Sultan Of Sokoto What To Do

A coalition of 29 civil society organisations has called on the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar, to denounce the four new emirates in Kano. Concise News understands that 70 people, under the aegis of Kano Concerned Individuals, also called on the Sultan to intervene, as they claimed the Abdullahi Ganduje administration did not follow due process before creating the emirates.

2. Tinubu Meets Buhari In Saudi Arabia, Explains Why Nigerians Should ‘Assist’ PDP

National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to “assist” the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) overcome their “colossal defeat” in the 2019 presidential election. Concise News learned that the former governor of Lagos state made this known during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Also, Tinubu, according to Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu, appealed to elderly Nigerians to avoid inflammatory statements that could undermine peaceful co-existence among the nation’s diverse communities.

3. EFCC Boss Magu Speaks On Body Investigating Okorocha

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that the agency is investigating outgoing Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, Concise News reports. This news medium had noted that the EFCC was probing the Rochas government with the Chairman Ibrahim Magu confirming the development.

4. 2019 Elections: INEC Withdraws 25 Certificates Of Return From Winners

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it has withdrawn 25 Certificates of Return from some winners of the 2019 electionson court orders. National commissioner of the commission Festus Okoye told newsmen at a forum on Media Coverage of the 2019 polls that the withdrawn certificates had been handed to the rightful winners.

5. Militants Reveal Date To Declare Niger Delta Republic

Militant group Network of Niger Delta Republic Fighters has vowed to declare a Niger Delta Republic on 1st of June, 2019, due to alleged selective maltreatment of the people of the region by the Muhammadu Buhari administration. Concise News understands that the group listed in a statement on Monday the police invasion of the residence of a Niger Delta leader Edwin Clark in 2018 and the way Justice  Walter Onnoghen was removed as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) as part of the selective maltreatment of Niger Delta people.

6. Defamation: Presidency Reacts To Atiku’s Claims

Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has vowed not to be distracted by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election Atiku Abubakar. Concise News had reported that Atiku is claiming that Onochie defamed him after she alleged that Atiku had travelled to the United Arab Emirate (UAE) to shop for terrorists who would make Nigeria ungovernable.

7. FG Rolls Out Activities For June 12, Says May 29 Remains Public Holiday

The Federal Government on Monday confirmed that May 29 still remains a public holiday in Nigeria, but says most activities of the event have been shifted to June 12. The Buhari administration recently adopted June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohamed, who spoke at a press briefing in Abuja, said both days would be marked as public holidays this year but President Muhammadu Buhari would be sworn on 12 June.

8. EFCC Clarifies Naira Marley’s Release Report

A top source in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says Nigerian rapper Naira Marley is still in the custody of the commission. The official, who spoke to SaharaReporters, said a video of the singer suggesting he has been granted bail was a mere propaganda by his friends.

9. NPFL Matchday 21 Roundup: Kano Pillars Secure Spot In Super 6 Play-Off

Ruthless Kano Pillars completed the double over visiting Delta Force with a 3-0 bashing in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 21 decided at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano. Skipper of the league giants, who had won the reverse fixture 2-0, Rabiu Ali, converted from the penalty spot 19 minutes after kickoff following a foul on AlHassan Ibrahim in the box by Emmanuel Ampiah.

10. Betty Irabor Shares Her Suicide Attempt Story

Genevieve publisher Betty Irabor has revealed that she had thought of committing suicide as she advised people who are feeling depressed to seek help. The publisher also advised people against judging others who attempted suicide unless they had experienced the situation before.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.

