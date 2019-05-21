NFF, Others Mourn The Death Of Lobi Stars Coach Solomon Ogbeide
Solomon Ogbeide

The Nigeria football governing body, NFF, and all other football stakeholder mourn the death of Lobi Stars FC manager, Solomon Ogbeide.

Concise News learnt that Solomon Ogbeide died on Monday morning after he collapsed and was unable to be revived, shortly after he complained that he was feeling unwell.

The tactician was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Ogbeide has been with Lobi Stars since 2017.

He led the Pride of Benue to the group stage of the CAF Champions League this year, after helping the team to win the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) title last season.

The Nigeria Football Federation and all other football clubs in the country sympathised with the Club and the family of the deceased.

