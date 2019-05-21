The Nigeria football governing body, NFF, and all other football stakeholder mourn the death of Lobi Stars FC manager, Solomon Ogbeide.

Concise News learnt that Solomon Ogbeide died on Monday morning after he collapsed and was unable to be revived, shortly after he complained that he was feeling unwell.

The tactician was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Ogbeide has been with Lobi Stars since 2017.

He led the Pride of Benue to the group stage of the CAF Champions League this year, after helping the team to win the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) title last season.

The Nigeria Football Federation and all other football clubs in the country sympathised with the Club and the family of the deceased.

Check out Tweets reactions below;

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation, its management and staff is still in shock following the sudden demise of one the brains of the game in the country, Late Coach Solomon Ogbeide. Our thoughts are with his family, @LobiStarsFC and the entire football family. pic.twitter.com/NdQpX5xuof — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) May 21, 2019

The management, coaches, players and staff of Rangers Int’l F.C mourn with the management, players and coaches of Lobi’ Stars F.C over the sudden death of their technical adviser, Coach Solomon Ogbeide whom we lost to the cold hands of death, Monday. Accept our deepest sympathy. — Rangers Int. FC (@RangersIntFC) May 21, 2019

A Club Pioneer Goes Home The demise of Coach Solomon Ogbeide has been described as a colossal loss to Nigeria football. This is contained in a condolence statement released by Warri Wolves Football Club. The statement notes that the late Coach Ogbeide was one — Warri Wolves FC (@Warri_Wolves_FC) May 21, 2019

Everyone at Remo Stars Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of Solomon Ogbeide’ passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with Ogbeide’s family, friends and @LobiStars. Rest In Peace, Solomon Ogbeide. pic.twitter.com/Ab0YuAnqiH — Remo Stars FC (@RemoStarsFC) May 21, 2019