New Kano Emirates: 29 Groups Tell Sultan Of Sokoto What To Do

A coalition of 29 civil society organisations has called on the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar, to denounce the four new emirates in Kano.

Concise News understands that 70 people, under the aegis of Kano Concerned Individuals, also called on the Sultan to intervene, as they claimed the Abdullahi Ganduje administration did not follow due process before creating the emirates.

Governor Ganduje had signed into law a bill to balkanize the Kano Emirate Council and created four new emirates – Kano, Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Bichi – with all Emirs expected to have equal powers as well as being on the same first-class status as Emir Sanusi.

Many saw the creation of the emirates as a move to whittle Emir Sanusi’s status as the only first-class traditional ruler in the state.

The coalition, speaking at a press conference in Kano on Monday, called on the Sultan to invoke his power as the leader of the Usman Danfodio Caliphate to denounce the new emirates.

According to the groups, the breakup of Kano Emirates was not the problem of the people, as they called on the state government to focus on developing the state.

“We call on all the elders in Kano State to dissociate themselves from this unpopular action of the government directly or indirectly, secretly or in the open in relation to the creation of the so-called new emirates in the interest of peace and tranquillity,’’ Abdullahi Yola said on behalf of the coalition.

But the Commissioner for Information in Kano, Muhammad Garba, said the groups were “sponsored elements” being used to cause tension in the state.

“We are not surprised because this so-called civil society organisations are speaking out of ignorance. In fact, they are being used by a few elite in Kano to cause problem,” Punch quoted him as saying.

“The creation of the four emirates followed due process. The matter is already in court. My advice to them is that any of them who does not want to stay in Rano, Bichi, Karaye and Gaya emirates can relocate to Kano.”

Meanwhile, the Kano State High Court has declared as “null and void” the appointments and installations of the four new emirs.