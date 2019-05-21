Militants Reveal Date To Declare Niger Delta Republic

Militant group Network of Niger Delta Republic Fighters has vowed to declare a Niger Delta Republic on 1st of June, 2019, due to alleged selective maltreatment of the people of the region by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Concise News understands that the group listed in a statement on Monday the police invasion of the residence of a Niger Delta leader Edwin Clark in 2018 and the way Justice Walter Onnoghen was removed as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) as part of the selective maltreatment of Niger Delta people.

“It is quite unfortunate that the story has not changed till today, and we are standing on that declaration; we are standing on the declaration of the sovereign state of Niger Delta and we will declare Niger Delta Republic on June 1, 2019,” Director of Information of the group, Maxwell Dan, said in the statement.

“It is a common fact that Nigeria has completely derailed from the path of peace, justice and progress as proclaimed by its founding fathers.”

The group also said, “As that could not pay off, they remove a Niger Delta son, Mr Mathew Seiyeifa, the most qualified Director of DSS without any due process. Not satisfied with his cruel and selective onslaught against the Niger Delta people, they plotted again and remove our son Justice Walter Onnoghen from office on frivolous allegations without following due process, neither was he given an opportunity of fair hearing.

“It is also unfortunate that after four years of this administration, there is no single viable project executed by the Federal Government in Niger Delta despite the billions of naira accrued to the government from the resources of the Niger Delta as a result of the ceasefire in the region.”

As regards recent killings in Nigeria, the group said, “The blood of innocent citizens is becoming alarming and it is clear that the government cannot protect the citizens, instead they continue to make unguarded statements without recourse to the safety of the people. It is a common fact the country is under siege and we cannot allow it to consume us.”