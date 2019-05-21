Melaye vs Adeyemi: Tribunal Admits Key Evidence In Kogi West Battle

Smart Adeyemi, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 Kogi West senatorial election, has closed his case before the National and State Assembly Election Tribunal.

Adeyemi is challenging the declaration of Senator Dino Melaye as the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At the resumed sitting of the tribunal in Abuja on Monday, counsel to the petitioner, Toyin Adeniyi, called three witnesses to further prove that Melaye did not win the election and should not have been declared the winner of the election.

The witnesses were Adeyemi, who was the star witness, the Director-General, Adeyemi Campaign Organisation, Adoga Ibrahim, and the Kogi west zonal Chairman of APC, Ropo Asala, who were also cross-examined by the respondents’ counsels.

Adeyemi’s counsel said the change of collation centres gave room for all the manipulations, tampering, mutilations of results sheets and other irregularities witnessed in the election results.

He also prayed the court to admit INEC letter of certified true copy of list of PVC distributions in the senatorial axis which indicate over voting in three of the challenged LGAs of Yagba West, Lokoja and Ijumu.

However, counsel to 2nd and 3rd Respondents, (PDP and INEC) asked the tribunal to reject INEC letter of PVC distribution because it was not “listed or front loaded” by the petitioner’s at the beginning of the petition.

Chairman of the three – man panel, Justice O. A Chijoke declined to accept INEC letter of PVC distribution, saying it should be marked as “tendered but rejected”.

The tribunal subsequently adjourned to June 10.