Good day, and welcome to the Benue State news headlines online update for today, May 21st, 2019 on Concise News.

Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) has vowed to arrest any traditional ruler and community members who allow illegal roadblocks to be mounted in their domain. Concise News reports that BIRS Chairman Terzungwe Atser, who made the warning while briefing newsmen in Makurdi on Monday, laments what he describes as the menace of illegal collections and roadblocks in the state. Atser, who fingered some high profile politicians, traditional rulers and community leaders in the illegal taxation racket discloses that four major betting companies have already left the state while the Nigerian Breweries, as well as other companies, are threatening to leave. Read more here.

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has announced the reappointment of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Anthony Ijohor SAN. Concise News reports that the Governor also reappointed his Chief of Staff, Terwase Obunde. This was contained in a statement made available to the Press by Terver Akase, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor on Monday. Also, the statement reveals that Local Government Election will hold between November and December 2019. The statement states: “Governor Samuel Ortom today announced the reappointment of Secretary to Benue State Government, Professor Anthony Ijohor, SAN, and his Chief of Staff, Hon. Terwase Orbunde.” The Governor made the announcement at an expanded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus held at the New Banquet Hall of the Benue Peoples House in Makurdi. In the statement, Governor Ortom also discloses that council polls in the state would hold before the end of 2019. According to him, “The Benue State Independent National Electoral Commission, BESIEC, would soon commence processes for the polls.” The Governor states that caretaker committees shall be constituted to fill the vacuum that will be created at the expiration of the elected councils.

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Monday accused a former governor of the state and a serving Senator, George Akume of using a wanted terrorist, Terwase Akwaza, also known as Gana to rig the last general elections in the state. Concise News reports that Gana has been on the wanted list of security agents after he was linked to some of the killings recorded in Benue State recently. Ortom alleges that Akume met with Gana before the commencement of the last elections and the terrorist rigged the elections in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state. In a statement by his Media Aide, Tever Akase, the governor also distanced himself from claims by the Buhari Media Organisation, BMO, that he had appointed Gana as one of his aides. Read more here.

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Monday lambasted the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), for accusing him of being responsible for the crisis between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the State. Concise News reports that Ortom said those behind the group were looking for political appointment from the Presidency, hence the allegation that he was responsible for the crisis and blaming it on armed Fulani herdsmen. BMO, in the statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, had alleged that Governor Ortom celebrated the murder of 73 Benue indigents in January 2018 with what it called ‘a parade of coffins and a jamboree burial’ to blame Fulani pastoralists. Read more here.

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described comments by Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, on his former aide, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana, as hypocritical. Concise News reports that Ortom had accused Gana of causing mayhem and destabilising communities in Benue. The group made its position known in a statement signed by its chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and secretary, Casiddy Madueke, on Sunday in Abuja. BMO notes that Terwase had been declared wanted by security agencies for his role in the herdsmen and farmers clashes and other crimes in Benue and other parts of North-Central states. Read more here.

The Executive Chairman of the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and member of the newly inaugurated 46-member Benue State Transition Committee, Dr Philip Tachin, has urged the people of the state to expect radical changes in the second term of Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration. Concise News reports that Tachin assures that the radical changes would launch Benue into a period of socio-economic growth and development never witnessed. Tachin, who made the disclosure while addressing friends and stakeholders who hosted him on his birthday in Makurdi, states that the Transition Committee, as mandated by the governor, was working round the clock to set a template for the administration to do well. He says: “In our work, we are doing a detailed analysis of several issues bordering on the state and we are looking at how we can chart a new course for our state. We are envisaging a new Benue that would be less dependent on handouts from the Federal Government. “A Benue that would have its resources and will become a centre of attraction. We are dealing with so many issues and sectors and we concluded that our work will be premised on the philosophy of seeing Benue as an entity that will be self-reliant.”

That’s the latest Benue State news headlines online update for today. See you soon!