Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello has called on stakeholders and captains of industry to show more commitment to agricultural development and entrepreneurship.

Bello gave the advice while attending the investiture of Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu as 20th President of National Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) under the Chairmanship of His Excellency, General Abdulsalami Abubakar GCFR.

The event took place at the Kaduna State Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture [KADCCIMA].

Also in attendance were governors Abubakar Bello of Niger state, Simon Lalong of Plateau and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa.