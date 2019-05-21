Swansea City winger Daniel James has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, Concise News understands.

Contrary to reports, the two clubs are yet to agree on a deal, but talks are continuing and James is set to become United’s first signing of the summer.

It is believed that Ole Gunnar Solskjær‘s United are close to agreeing a £15m fee with the Championship club for James, who has one year left on his contract.

James, 21, came close to joining Leeds in the winter transfer window, but the deal fell through on Deadline Day.

According to Sky Sports News, James underwent a medical but the Welsh side pulled the plug on the move just hours before the window shut.

James was named in United legend, Ryan Giggs’ Wales squad for their Portugal training camp ahead of next month’s Euro 2020 qualifying round matches against Croatia and Hungary.

He scored his debut international goal for Wales, under Giggs, during a man-of-the-match display in the 1-0 win over Slovakia in Cardiff in March.

A number of other Premier League sides are also interested in James.