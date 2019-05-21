The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Monday accused a former governor of the state and a serving Senator, George Akume of using a wanted terrorist, Terwase Akwaza, also known as Gana to rig the last general elections in the state.

Concise News reports that Gana has been on the wanted list of security agents after he was linked to some of the killings recorded in Benue State recently.

Ortom alleges that Akume met with Gana before the commencement of the last elections and the terrorist rigged the elections in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Tever Akase, the governor also distanced himself from claims by the Buhari Media Organisation, BMO, that he had appointed Gana as one of his aides.

The statement by Akase reads partly: “In their bending over backwards to impress their sponsors, the BMO erroneously stated that Terwase Akwaza was Governor Ortom’s aide. Mr Akwaza, also known as Gana had at no time been appointed as an aide to the Governor. He was a key beneficiary of the amnesty programme initiated by the Ortom administration.

“However, the very moment he reneged and was accused of having a hand in the killing of the Governor’s former security aide, Denen Igbana, the police declared him wanted and the State Government immediately placed a reward of N20 million for anyone with information that could lead to his arrest. The reward still stands.

“The group equally needs to be reminded that Governor Ortom had discussed the state’s amnesty programme with President Muhammadu Buhari before it was granted.

“When Gana went back to his old ways, Governor Ortom did not shield him, rather the State Security Council of which he is chairman authorized several expeditions to his hideout in order to arrest him.

“What the Buhari Media Organization refused to include in their statement was the fact that leader of All Progressives Congress, APC in Benue State, Senator George Akume, visited Gbishe, Gana’s village and reportedly met with him before the 2019 elections. It is believed that he solicited the services of the gangster to help APC in rigging the elections. With Gana’s support, the APC rigged the Presidential, Governorship and State Assembly Elections in Katsina-Ala local government area. Their action is being challenged at the tribunal.”