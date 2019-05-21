Fulani Herdsmen Allegedly Kill One Farmer In Kogi

A 35-year-old farmer, Ariyo Aina, has reportedly been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen on his way to the farm at Ogga community, in Yagba West Council of Kogi State.

National president of Ogga Progressive Union (OPU) Bamidele Olure, told journalists on Monday in Lokoja that Aina was murdered on Saturday.

According to him, Aina left home for the farm about 9 a.m. on Saturday, but his lifeless body was later found by other farmers.

“There were several machete cuts on his head and body, and we believe it is the handiwork of Fulani herdsmen, because they are known for such killings in the area.

“Aina had had several altercations with Fulani herdsmen in his farm over the destruction of his crops by cattle.

“The deceased had reported the matter to the police up to 11 times, but the police had insisted that he provided an evidence to show that destruction in his farm was done by cattle.

“However, last year, Aina was able to capture one calf in his farm and took it to the police station as evidence. That was when the police arrested the Fulani herders and they were made to pay compensation to the late Aina,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP William Aya, has confirmed the alleged murder.

“The incident was reported at the police division in Odo-Ere on Saturday,” he said.