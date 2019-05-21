FG Responds To Obasanjo's Comments On Boko Haram

The Federal Government has condemned former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s comments attributing ethno-religious motive to Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province, describing it as deeply offensive and patently divisive.

It says such indiscreet comments are far below the status of an elder statesman.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said it was particularly tragic that a man who fought to keep Nigeria one is the same one seeking to exploit the country’s fault lines to divide it in the twilight of his life.

According to him, Boko Haram and ISWAP are terrorist organisations pure and simple, adding that they care little about ethnicity or religion when perpetrating their senseless killings and destruction.

Mohammed said, “Since the Boko Haram crisis, which had been simmering under the watch of Obasanjo, boiled over in 2009, the terrorist organization has killed more Muslims than adherents of any other religion, blown up more mosques than any other houses of worship and is not known to have spared any victim on the basis of their ethnicity.

“It is therefore absurd to say that Boko Haram and its ISWAP variant have as their goal the ‘Fulanisation and Islamisation’ of Nigeria, West Africa or Africa.”

He said President Buhari put to rest the mis-characterization of Boko Haram as an Islamic organisation when he said, in his inaugural speech in 2015, that ”Boko Haram is a mindless, godless group who are as far away from Islam as one can think of”.

The minister said Obasanjo’s comments were therefore insensitive and mischievous, adding that were also offensive and divisive in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country like Nigeria.

He said Obasanjo’s prescriptions for ending the Boko Haram/ISWAP crisis, which included seeking assistance outside the shores of Nigeria, were coming several years late, saying President Muhammadu Buhari had done that and more since assuming office.

He said, ”Shortly after assuming office in 2015, President Buhari’s first trips outside the country were to rally the support of Nigeria’s neighbours – Benin, Cameroon, Chad and Niger – for the efforts to battle the terrorists.

“The President also rallied the support of the international community, starting with the G7, and then the US, France and the UN.

“That explains the massive degrading of Boko Haram, which has since lost its capacity to carry out the kind of spectacular attacks for which it became infamous, and the recovery of every inch of captured Nigerian territory from the terrorists.”

He said Obasanjo’s call for wide consultations with various groups as part of the efforts to tackle the Boko Haram crisis has been neutralised by his ill-advised comments which have served more to alienate a large number of Nigerians, who were offended by his tactless and distasteful postulation.

The minister urged the former President, whom he said took bullets for Nigeria’s unity, not to allow personal animosity to override his love for a united Nigeria, saying it will not be out of place if he withdraws his unfortunate statement and apologises to Nigerians.

Obasanjo had at the weekend claimed that the reason for the incessant Boko Haram and herdsmen attacks are now for “West African Fulanisation, African islamisation and global organised crimes of human trafficking, money laundering, drug trafficking, gun trafficking, illegal mining and regime change.”