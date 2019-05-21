The Federal Government has received a cargo airplane filled with assorted arms and ammunition for the prosecution of war against terrorism and other forms insecurity.

A statement by the Acting Director, Nigerian Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa said that the cargo plane landed on Monday at Nnamdi International Airport, Abuja.

Col. Musa said: “Slovakia bound cargo just landed at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja loaded with various types of arms and ammunition.

“The weapons were ordered by the Federal Government to boost the war against terrorism and other criminal activities in Nigeria.

“More cargoes are expected soon.”