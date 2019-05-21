Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the UK, Tahir Taghizadeh has assured that Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be kept safe if he travels with the squad to Baku for the Europa League Final against Chelsea.

Concise News learnt that the Armenia international’s participation in the match is in doubt due to concerns over the dispute between his nation and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The Gunners have been liaising with UEFA about a security strategy for the 30-year-old and Mkhitaryan has been given special dispensation to receive a visa for the game on May 29.

When asked if he would contact the midfielder, Mr Taghizadeh told Sky Sports: “Absolutely. I would be delighted for him to have a conversation with me.

“This is a Class A event, if our purpose is to play political games around it it is something different, you are being paid as a footballer not a politician, let’s leave other issues aside.

“My message to Mkhitaryan would be: you’re a footballer, you want to play football? Go to Baku, you are safe there. If you want to play the issue then that’s a different story.

“What I can guarantee is that the Azerbaijan government will do everything that needs to be done and provide safety and security for every fan, player and staff member coming to this game.”

Mkhitaryan was left out of Arsenal’s squad for their Europa League group stage match against FK Qarabag in October and could well miss out on the showpiece event.