Eniola Badmus Cries Out For Aggressive S*x

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, who is stressed out, has through her Snapchat disclosed what she needs to relieve her stress.

She said that she is stressed out and she needs to fornicate aggressively to relieve herself of the stress.

The veteran actress lamented the level of her stress, using tears emoji to express her pain.

“Am so stressed😩 I need to fornicate aggressively,” she said.

Recall the actress had been in the news a few days ago after dragging her colleague in the movie industry, Uche Obodo.

She had mocked Uche Obodo for releasing nude pictures of herself on her birthday.